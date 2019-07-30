Scene set for second Democratic Presidential Debate

DETROIT, Mich. (NBC) – Candidates are getting ready for the second Democratic Presidential Debate in Decision 2020.
The stage is set at the Fox Theater in Detroit for Tuesday night’s debate on CNN where 10 candidates face off. 10 more will debate the following night.
To qualify for the debate, candidates had to either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns with at least 200 donors in 20 different states or candidates had to get at least one percent in three polls.
Participants in Tuesday’s debate are Marianne Williamson, Tim Ryan, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, John Hickenlooper, John Delaney and Steve Bullock.