Tuesday marks winter solstice in northern hemisphere

(CNN) Tuesday will be the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere in terms of daylight.

The winter solstice comes from the Latin words “sol,” which means sun, and “sister,” which means to stand still.

The sun will sit at its lowest point in the sky and its noon-time elevation will stay the same for a few days after.

The winter solstice is the source of many custom traditions, symbols and rituals.

The winter solstice has played an important role in cultures worldwide from ancient times until today.

After December 21st, the days will grow longer and will continue until the summer solstice in June.