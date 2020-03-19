Tulsi Gabbard drops out of presidential race

(NBC) – Tulsi Gabbard has officially dropped out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race.
The Hawaii congresswoman made the announcement Thursday morning and also offered her full support to Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Gabbard was the first female combat veteran to run for president but she never gained traction and leaves the race with just two delegates.
In her statement, she says she will continue her work in Congress and stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated.
Gabbard announced last fall that she would not seek re-election to a fifth term in the House so she could focus on her presidential aspirations.