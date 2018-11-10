Turkeys needed for Salvation Army annual giveaway

MEDFORD, Ore. — Thanksgiving is less than 2 weeks away and thanks to the Salvation Army’s annual Turkey Giveaway, many families in-need will have turkeys again this year.
Hundreds lined up at the Salvation Army’s thrift store location in Medford last year where they gave out a total of 400 turkeys.
This year, they’re hoping to do the same.
It’s why they’re requesting 250 turkeys right now to reach that goal.
“They don’t need to bring any kind of documents or anything,” said Major Jason Koenig, Salvation Army. “All they have to do is get in line and we’ll bring turkeys to them.”
The turkeys are needed by November 19th at the latest; they’re taking donations at the Salvation Army’s location on Central ave. in Medford.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.