Home
Twitter expects to pay fine, after FTC investigation

Twitter expects to pay fine, after FTC investigation

News Regional Top Stories

NBC NEWS — Twitter expects to pay a fine of up to $250 million as part of an ongoing investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, over the use of personal data for targeted ads.

The FTC has been looking into the company since last October, related to phone numbers and email addresses that were provided for safety and security purposes between 2013 and last year. At the time, Twitter said it inadvertently matched users’ data with marketing lists, and it has stopped doing so.

Twitter isn’t the only tech company to face these allegations from the FTC. Facebook paid a $5 billion fine last year over several privacy issues.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »