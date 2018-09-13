Two-alarm fire breaks out at Central Point apartment

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A Rogue Valley family is without a home after their apartment goes up in flames.
The call came in for the fire around 3:15 Thursday afternoon.
Multiple units from Jackson County Fire District 3 and Medford Fire-Rescue responded immediately to the 50 block of South 9th Street in Central Point.
Firefighters tell us the fire started on the 1st floor of the apartment and spread to the 2nd.
“When the first crew on scene arrived, they did see flames coming from the first story moving up to the second story. They reacted and worked very quickly to get some water on that as fast as they could,” explained Ashley Blakely with Fire District 3.
Neighboring attics suffered both smoke and fire damage.
Fire district 3 says no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. The red cross is helping the family.