Two earthquakes strike off the Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, Ore. – Two small earthquakes were recorded off the Oregon Coast Friday morning.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake—a magnitude 3.8–occurred at 12:27 a.m. in the Pacific Ocean about 122 miles west of Coos Bay. A second magnitude 5.4 earthquake was recorded about 8:23 a.m. approximately 158 miles northwest of the original temblor.
Both earthquakes occurred at opposite ends of the Blanco Fracture Zone between the Juan de Fuca and Pacific Plates.
According to the USGS, the earthquakes occurred at a depth between 6 and 7 miles. They failed to trigger any tsunami watches or warnings.