Swimmer goes missing in Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are continuing the search for a man who disappeared while swimming in the Rogue River.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of August 15, 44-year-old Jason Briggs was trying to swim across the Rogue River near the Galice Resort. Friends saw Briggs go underwater and he wasn’t seen again.
Personnel from the resort tried to find Briggs immediately after the incident. They were soon joined by deputies and other first responders until search efforts were called off when darkness fell.
The search for Briggs resumed Friday morning. Deputies said Briggs is described as slender with long, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue swim trunks.
Deputies will provide more details about the ongoing search as they become available.