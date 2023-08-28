Two firefighters injured battling Whiskey Creek Fire over the weekend

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry says two firefighters were injured over the weekend on the Whiskey Creek Fire in Josephine County.

ODF says both firefighters were treated and released at a local hospital.

The Whiskey Creek is one of five lightning-caused fired that began Thursday evening. ODF says the Whiskey Creek Fire remains the largest at 30 acres near the west fork of Whiskey Creek.

The Thunder Ranch Fire, another lightning-caused fire that began Thursday, is southeast of Galice and is holding at just under 17 acres.

ODF says no homes are currently threatened on either one of these fires. No road closures are currently in place.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.