Motorcycle passenger dies in Highway 38 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon State Police says a motorcycle passenger died Saturday after a crash on Highway 38 in Douglas County.

According to police, a white Honda CRV was preparing to turn westbound on Highway 38 from Dean Creek Road. The CRV pulled out in front of a motorcycle, which tried to stop and fell on its side.

The passenger of the motorcycle, Marilyn Rae Kropf, 67 of Shedd, came off the motorcycle and hit the rear of the CRV.

Kropf was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the CRV and a juvenile in the vehicle were not injured.

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and declined medical transport.

The investigation into this crash is still ongoing.

