Two men charged in Medford armed robbery

MEDFORD, Ore. — According to Medford Police, a masked man entered the Purple Parrot on Delta Waters Road just after 3:30 this morning.
The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee who was closing up shop.
He didn’t get any cash, but police say he snagged scratch off tickets and cigarettes and hopped into a getaway car.
That suspect is now believed to be Adrian Wyatt King and Medford Police say another suspect was revealed in their investigation, a getaway driver by the name of Robert Johnathan Gray.
Both are 27 years old.
Police say both men live together in the 2000 block of Roberts Road, right by the store that was robbed.
They’ve been charged with robbery in the 2nd degree and 1 million dollars bail.
Medford Police say most of the lottery tickets and cigarettes stolen during the robbery have been recovered, but the case still remains under investigation tonight.
