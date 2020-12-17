Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Two more people died from COVID-19 in Josephine County, public health officials said.
On Wednesday, December 16, Josephine County Public Health said the county’s 13th COVID-related death was a 90-year-old woman who tested positive on December 3 and died December 15 at a long-term care facility in Josephine County. She had underlying health conditions.
The county’s 14th COVID-related death was an 80-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 8 and died on December 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. He also had underlying health conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority said there have been 854 cases of COVID-19 reported in Josephine County.