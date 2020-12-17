Man arrested for menacing in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A man staying at a Grants Pass motel was arrested after a reported incident involving a gun.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on Wednesday, December 16 at about 11:00 a.m., officers got a 9-1-1 call about a man with a gun at the Motel 6 on Northeast 7th Street. The caller said a man with a firearm was yelling at people.
When officers arrived at the scene, they contacted a man outside one of the motel rooms. He was identified as 26-year old Tyler J. Crist, police said.
After officers talked with Crist, he was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for menacing and disorderly conduct.