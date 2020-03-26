Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There are now four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Josephine County.
According to county officials, the Oregon Health Authority notified them of two additional coronavirus cases on the morning of March 26. They follow the first case reported on March 20 and the second on March 25.
Identifying information about the infected people is being withheld due to privacy laws.
Josephine County is investigating the cases in order to identify anyone who had contact with infected individuals.
“As expected, we will continue to see an increase in confirmed cases,” said Mike Weber, Josephine County Public Health director. “Social distancing and self-isolation when ill are the most important tools in slowing the spread of COVID-19. By practicing social distancing and staying home, we can help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are more likely to suffer severe complications. Remember — Stay Home, Save Lives.”
Public health officials did not release any further information.