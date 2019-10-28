Two new measles cases reported in Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – Two new cases of measles are being reported in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority said one person living in Lane County and a visitor to Washington County were recently diagnosed with measles. The cases are linked to an infected person who passed through Portland International Airport on October 12.
None of the diagnosed people were vaccinated against measles.
“Measles is a highly infectious disease, and it doesn’t take much to spread it from one person to another, particularly in the close quarters of an airline flight,” said Ann Thomas, MD, public health physician at OHA. “It’s a good reminder of how important it is to make sure all adults and children in your household are up to date on vaccines.”
If you or someone you know visited the following locations during the dates described, call your local health department:
Multnomah County
- Saturday, Oct. 12
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Portland International Airport, Delta Air Lines Inc., Flight 0179 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Portland (PDX)
Lane County
- Monday, Oct. 21
- 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Creswell Bakery, 182 S 2nd St, Creswell
- Noon-4 pm, Bier Stein, 1591 Willamette St, Eugene
- Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 4-7:30 p.m., Blue Mist, 1400 Valley River Dr., Suite 130, Eugene
- 6-9:30 p.m., North Fork Public House, 2805 Shadowview, Eugene
Washington County
- Sunday, Oct. 20
- 12:15-3:45 p.m., Wu’s Open Kitchen, 15660 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard
- 4:45-8:00 p.m., Costco, 25900 SW Heather Pl., Wilsonville
- Wednesday, Oct 23
- 1:15-3:45 p.m., Tous Les Jours, 11735 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton
- 1:45-4:15 p.m., Starbucks inside Target, 10775 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton
Clackamas County
- Monday, Oct. 21
- 12:15-2:45 p.m., Trader Joe’s, 15391 SW Bangy Rd, Lake Oswego
Additional exposure sites might be added as the investigation continues.