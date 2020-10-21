Two Oregonians captured after pursuit in N. California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Two people from Klamath Falls were taken into custody after running from officers in Siskiyou County early Wednesday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said at about 1:40 a.m. on October 21, officers saw a gray Honda Civic swerving on County Road A-12 near Big Springs. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped away in excess of 100 miles-per-hour.
The driver eventually made it to the area of De Soza Lane where he turned onto a private driveway and crashed through a barbed wire fence.
CHP said the driver and his passenger ran from the vehicle and tried to hide. But they were found by about 3:50 a.m. with the help of a CHP helicopter.
Officers determined the Honda Civic was stolen from Dorris, California the day before the pursuit.
CHP identified the driver as 29-year-old Kyle Mahan and the passenger as 26-year-old Alisha Maheu-Cassell, both from Klamath Falls.
Charges against both suspects are behind handled by the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office.