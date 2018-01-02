Two people found dead in Medford home

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Medford home.
Police first responded at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to a request for a welfare check at a house in the 1200 block of Covina Avenue.
When they arrived at the scene, officers could see one person down in the living room. They entered the house and found another person down. Both people were dead. Police identified the two subjects as only “a man and a woman.”
Police are not releasing many details about the incident, including names of those involved.
The Medford Police Department said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.