Two people indicted for allegedly brandishing firearms during local protests

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Jackson County grand jury indicted two people on charges related to brandishing a firearm toward protestors this month in Medford.
Both incidents happened independently as protestors rallied in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
Medford police said on June 1, David Westmoreland pointed a gun at protestors.
On June 18, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office announced that a grand jury indicted Westmoreland on three of the four counts against him: two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of menacing.
A grand jury also indicted Marcella Welch for one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of menacing in a separate incident on June 6. Police said she was caught on camera driving through downtown and pulled out her handgun.
Both Westmoreland and Welch have arraignments scheduled for August 12.