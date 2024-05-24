Wyden, Merkley supporting legislation to improve postal service

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are supporting legislation that will help local news struggling with postal service delays and high costs.

The “Deliver for Democracy Act” comes in the wake of the U.S. Postal Service consistently raising rates for periodicals.

The bipartisan legislation aims to provide incentives for reliable postal service and limit excessive rate increases.

Senator Wyden said the postal service has increased the rates for periodicals by nearly 40% since 2021.

He also said the postal service has failed to meet the 95% on time delivery benchmark set by the federal government.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.