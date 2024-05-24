Flying Lark sale could start permanent fund for county fairgrounds

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The Josephine County Board of Commissioners is considering using the funds from the Flying Lark sale to fund the county fairgrounds.

The board of commissioners had a first reading of an ordinance to create a permanent fund for the fairgrounds at this week’s meeting.

The permanent fund would have a minimum value of $9 million under the ordinance.

The money would be used for any operations or project within the fairgrounds.

Josephine County Commissioner John West said, “they can borrow out of it, the fairgrounds. But every time it’s borrowed against, they have to pay it back before they can borrow against it again.”

West said he supports the creation of the fund using the proceeds from the Flying Lark sale, which will be around $9.5 million.

He said the fairgrounds board has already presented an amphitheater construction project that could start if the ordinance is passed.

