Two people killed in Highway 138E crash

GLIDE, Ore. — A crash on Highway 138E Sunday afternoon claimed the lives of two people from Klamath Falls.
Oregon State Police were called to the highway around 1:00 PM, Sunday, May 5, for a single vehicle crash at milepost 20. Troopers say Kelley Weekly was driving westbound on the highway when for an unknown reason she veered off the road and hit a tree. Weekly and her passenger, Scott Carnes did not survive the crash. OSP says they were both wearing seatbelts.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.