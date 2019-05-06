Uber launches in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — People in Grants Pass now have one more option for getting a ride. The ridesharing company, Uber, launched in the city Monday morning.
The Grants Pass City Council passed an ordinance in April which allows ridesharing services to pick up customers. Drivers need to fill out an application and pay a $60 fee with the city if they want to pick people up. You can find the TNC/Taxi/Limo application HERE.
Lyft began operating in Grants Pass on April 25, 2019.
