Two stranded hikers rescued on the Oregon Coast

COOS BAY, Ore. – Two stranded hikers were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard near Coos Bay.
The Coast Guard said at about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, there was a report of a woman whose daughter and husband were stranded on a cliff near Cape Arago State Park. The man reportedly had an ankle injury and needed help.
A Coast Guard Air Station North Bend rescue helicopter conducting training nearby flew to the location within minutes of the report. Less than 20 minutes later, the two hikers were hoisted aboard and taken to awaiting medical personnel at Bay Area Hospital.
The USCG urged mariners and hikers to always carry a means of communication in case of an emergency.