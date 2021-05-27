Police announce third arson arrest in 12 hours on the Bear Creek Greenway

MEDFORD, Ore. – In the span of 12 hours, three men were arrested for starting separate fires along the Bear Creek Greenway.
NBC5 News previously reported two suspects were taken into custody for starting separate fires near North Riverside Avenue and Midway Road, respectively.
Just a few hours after the arrests were announced Thursday, investigators were still at the scene of the Midway Road fire when they saw a plume of smoke nearby. Two detectives went to the area and found a man near a new fire. It was determined he was camping in the area and lit someone else’s belongings on fire, which got out of control.
Medford police said the man resisted arrest and there was a short scuffle before he was taken into custody.
The man was identified as 29-year-old Terin Dante Hummel. He was jailed for arson, reckless burning, and resisting arrest.
Police said Thursday morning the fire was still active but under control.