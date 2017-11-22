Two suspects arrested for Ruch burglaries

RUCH, Ore. – Two suspects believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in the Ruch area are now behind bars.
Detectives have been investigating two burglaries a Ruch Elementary School. One occurred on September 25, the other on October 1.
This week, police arrested two people in connection with the crimes, 37-year-old Jason James Luthi and 29-year-old Megan Justina Bobb. Both suspects are from Ruch.
Luthi and Bobb were lodged in the Jackson County Jail on November 21 on burglary and theft charges. Luthi received an addition theft charge relating to a burglary in the 100 block of Lomas Road on November 12.
JSCO said they believe Luthi and Bobb committed additional crimes in the Ruch area. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 541-774-8333.