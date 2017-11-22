MEDFORD, Ore. – Santiago Flores-Loveland pleaded guilty to his involvement in a drive-by shooting in west Medford committed in September, 2015. He was released from prison two years later. Now, Flores-Loveland is behind bars again, charged in connection with another drive-by shooting in the city.
Police say Flores-Loveland was with then-17-year-old Tyler Sandoval in September, 2015 when Sandoval fired shots at an apartment complex near the corner of Clark and Narregan, nearly hitting at least one child.
Both men were tried and convicted on numerous charges related to the shooting. Flores-Loveland served his prison sentence and was released on September 22, 2017.
On the evening of November 20, 2017, a residence in the 1100 block of Dakota Avenue was shot at. The residence was occupied by five people at the time, including a baby. An unoccupied vehicle was also struck with bullets.
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white Ford Mustang that drove past the residence traveling eastbound. Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related.
Video surveillance footage led detectives to a residence in the 900 block of Hamilton Street. That’s where they found the vehicle involved in the shooting.
At 7:30 p.m. on November 21, police executed a search warrant at the residence and took Santiago Flores-Loveland into custody. He was originally charged with a parole violation, but police added two counts of attempted murder, five counts of attempted first degree assault, six counts of unlawful use of weapon and five counts of reckless endangering. His bail was set at $770,000.
Police said there was no connection between the latest Medford drive-by shooting and another that occurred Tuesday night in Central Point.