Two suspects in jail after Ashland man mugged at gunpoint

ASHLAND, Ore. – Two men are behind bars in connection to an armed mugging that took place in Ashland Saturday night.

According to the Ashland Police Department, just before 10 p.m. officers responded to a report of an adult man who had been robbed at gunpoint while walking home from work.

Police say, the suspects, identified as Cole Matthews, 18 of Medford and Seth Cluff, 24 of Ashland allegedly approached the victim on Walker Avenue near the intersection with East Main Street. During the investigation, officers learned that the suspects produced a handgun and demanded property from the victim, before running from the area.

Police detectives were able to track the two suspects to a house in the 200 block of Tolman Creek Road.

On Sunday, Cluff reportedly left the home, stopped at a few stores before pulling into the Albertson’s parking lot where police performed a high-risk traffic stop and arrested him.

Matthews was located a short time later and arrested at the home on Tolman Creek Road.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence, finding evidence of the crime inside the home.

According to police, the robbery was targeted and both suspects face multiple charges including robbery and fraud.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.