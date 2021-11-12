U-Haul full of marijuana pulled over after trailing detective smells pot

ALBANY, Ore. – A traffic stop led to the discovery of thousands of pounds of marijuana.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said on November 3, a detective from the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team was in the Albany area driving on Interstate 5 behind a U-Haul truck when he noticed a “scent that was practically a flavor.”

The detective alerted other law enforcement agencies and they worked together to pull the truck over.

Once it was stopped, the occupants claimed they were hauling furniture and the smell could be coming from the driver’s t-shirt that needed to be washed.

When the back of the truck was opened by investigators, they found 173 trash bags containing 2,800 pounds of black-market marijuana with an estimated street value of $2.2 million.

The occupants, 31-year-old Hermiston resident Vidal Gonzales-Tetlctle and 20-year-old Redway, California resident Jose Guadalupe-Alatorre, were arrested for unlawful possession and delivery of marijuana and criminal conspiracy.