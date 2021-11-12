Non-profit pays off Gold Star Family’s mortgage

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford Gold Star family is getting an incredibly special gift on Veterans Day. It’s all thanks to a non-profit that helps the families of fallen service members.

It’s been 10 years since Sgt. Matthew DeYoung lost his life fighting for our country in Afghanistan. He left behind his wife and then-3-year-old daughter. The non-profit, Tunnel to Towers, is now honoring SGT. DeYoung by paying off his family’s mortgage.

“Today is a special day for honoring all those who’ve served in the military,” said Larry Olson, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Tunnel to Towers.

In February 2011, Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew DeYoung lost his life. The talented man was deployed in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device detonated, killing him in the line of duty.

“He received the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal. So he was a highly decorated serviceman,” said Olson.

Now his time in the Marine Corps is being honored by non-profit, Tunnel to Towers. The New York-based organization is paying off the mortgage of Sgt. DeYoung’s family and 34 other Gold Star families this Veterans Day.

“They are just incredibly thankful and grateful for the opportunity not only to share the story of their husband and father and family member but also for the relief of the financial burden of a mortgage lifted off their shoulders,” said Olson.

We reached out to the sergeant’s widow, Aisha DeYoung. She declined an interview, saying Veterans Day is a tough time for her family.

She gave us a statement:

Matthew loved his daughter, McKenzy more than anything. He was the best most attentive father! I know I’m definitely bias, but it’s one of the most memorable traits about Matthew. He was the glue to our family and just as good of a big brother. He loved his friends and loved to BBQ on the beach and wrestle around with his friends. He was very close with his dad who lives in PA. He would talk to him on the phone multiple times a day. He was the life of the party, bubbly, witty, charismatic, humble, and level headed and calm in any type of chaos. His drive and dedication to always be better made me envious. His daughter is an exact replica of her daddy to this day, not just looks but she is smart and humble and genuine. McKenzy is my best friend! I would give anything for her daddy to be here with us today! My heart will never be whole. Matthew is someone I strive to be like every day even though he is no longer here, he is still my hero and someone I admire EVERYTHING about. I just had to add that when going through pictures that that is what I think of when I rumness. His smile keeps me afloat on my hardest days. His contagious laugh is my greatest, fondest memory, it is a trait I will never forget. Matthew’s family (as well as mine) give me strength to be strong for McKenzy. I’m blessed beyond words! What the Tunnels to Towers Foundation does for Gold Star families is beyond helpful. There is no amount of time that could pass that will truly heal the void of our lost heroes. Without getting political I wish there were more help and resources for our Veterans who struggle day to day from being so selfless and serving this country. “We” need to do better. I appreciate the Tunnels to Towers Foundation for not forgetting the families of the ones who sacrificed everything, no matter the amount of time.