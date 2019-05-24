U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May steps down

LONDON, England (NBC) – Theresa May has stepped down as British Prime Minister after repeated failures to win a “Brexit” deal.
She will remain in office until a new prime minister is elected, and one of the leading candidates is a familiar name to both Americans and to President Trump.
Prime Minister Theresa May has been under pressure to leave for months. And Friday morning, she finally gave in to that pressure.
“It is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort,” May said.
The prime minister was brought down by Brexit, her plan to leave the European Union.
It was never liked—not by the majority of the country, majority of Parliament, or people within her own party.
“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” May stated. “It will be for my successor to seek a way forward that honors the result of the referendum.”
Theresa May is essentially now a “lame duck” prime minister. She will meet with President Trump during that state visit, just ten-days time, and she will remain in office until a new prime minister is chosen. That could be sometime this summer. And one of the leading candidates is a familiar name to both Americans, and to President Trump, is the Foreign Secretary and Foreign Mayor of London, Borris Johnson.