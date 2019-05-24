Oregon students call for gun control measures

“We are here because we believe that students are not bargaining chips or pawns to be used by legislators for political gain,” North Clackamas student Finn Jacobson said. “We are tired of feeling scared in our classrooms every day and we will not wait for a mass shooting to happen here for the adults in power to do something.”
Before their meetings with lawmakers, they held a press conference, some in back with duct tape over their mouths to symbolize what they call the silencing of students in the gun control movement.
The students arranged a full day of meetings with lawmakers, asking to reconsider a gun safety bill that stalled in the Oregon Senate.
Lawmakers agreed to table the bill to end a standoff between Democrats and Republicans and pass education funding.
Portland student Sadie said, “Imagine our surprise and disappointment to see that she and other Senate leaders had turned a bill capable of saving hundreds of lives into a sacrificial lamb.”
KPTV spoke with Governor Kate Brown about the bill. She said, “These are always difficult conversations. I was absolutely committed, we had a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a significant investment in our education system and I felt strongly that we needed to move forward and get HB 3427 passed.”
Students said they are not giving up. Jacobson stated, “We will not stop until we have the ability to feel safe in our schools.”
Governor Kate Brown said, “I had an opportunity to go to Roseburg following the shooting at UCC. I had to meet those families, comfort those families. I am committed to making sure we have the tools we need so that our schools, campuses, churches, synagogues are safe.”