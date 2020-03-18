U.S.-Canada border closes to non-essential travel

OTTAWA, Canada (NBC) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada and the United States have agreed to temporarily close their border to all non-essential travel.
President Trump made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter as the two nations work to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau later briefed reporters on some of the details. He said the border closure will be happening “very quickly” and last as long as necessary. But he said essential travel to preserve supply chains between Canada and the U.S. will continue.
“Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism,” Trudeau said. “In both our countries, we’re encouraging people to stay home.”
Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its export business and about 18% of American exports go to Canada.