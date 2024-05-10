Oregon Caves Chateau fundraising to complete restoration project

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – The Oregon Caves Chateau is looking to fundraise enough money to complete its restoration.

It’s been closed since 2018.

The chateau originally opened in 1934, but ran into issues during a project to make the hotel more accessible to meet ADA requirements.

The restoration was paused in 2020, but groups like Friends of the Oregon Caves have been able to secure funding to restore some parts of the chateau.

Now, they are looking to finally complete the project.

Sue Densmore said, “every day the friends receive queries of when the chateau will open again for business meetings, local families wanting to celebrate special occasions, individuals and families from all over the United States hoping to make a return trip, or come for the first time and enjoy the cave tour.”

Densmore said the Friends of the Oregon Caves have secured state funding to replace all of the doors and balconies at the chateau.

The organization is campaigning for the renewal of the Great American Outdoors Act, which would help fund the remaining cost of the restoration project.

