Oregon Parks looking for feedback on Upper Rogue River use

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation (OPRD) is looking for public feedback on how the Upper Rogue River should be used.

The parks department said they heard concerns from the community about allowing jet boats at the TouVelle Recreation site last year.

Now state organizations want to better understand how residents want to protect and enjoy the Upper Rogue from the Lost Creek Dam to the former Gold Ray Dam site.

OPRD’s Stefanie Knowlton said, “if they have concerns about wildlife habitat for example, or fish habitat, or recreational access, we’d love to know how they enjoy that stretch of the river and how they would like to see the future of it.”

The first meeting will be on zoom on May 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The in-person meetings start at Shady Cove Middle School on May 30, then Touvelle State Park on June 4 and finally the Jackson County Library’s Medford Branch on June 17.

There is also a survey for public feedback here.

