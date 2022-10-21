U.S. enters talks to help rebuild Ukraine infrastructure

(CNN) 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian attacks over the past 10 days, leading to power blackouts as winter approaches.

On Thursday, Germany said Russia’s “scorched earth” tactics are only strengthening the Western alliance against Moscow.

The United States has now agreed to set up a joint infrastructure task force with Ukraine.

The aim is to bolster Ukraine’s ability to meet critical war-time needs and to support reconstruction after the conflict ends.

This is what Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said about the support from the United States: “Infrastructure recovery is also important. At the moment, we are focusing only on critical objects. We are focusing on transport infrastructure, on energy sector. We are talking this, face like survival face and survival projects. From the United States of America, the Secretary of Transport Department, of Commercial Department, we received strong signals that they will support us.”

On Wednesday Ukrainian President Zelensky called for minimal electricity use and temporary.

The people of Ukraine are “ready to suffer” through a potentially dark and cold winter as long as Russian troops are still occupying Ukraine’s territory, the country’s infrastructure minister told CNN on Friday.