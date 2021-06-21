U.S. extends border restrictions

OTAY MESA, Calif. (NBC) – The U.S. northern and southern borders will stay shut to non-essential travel, until at least July 21st.
The restrictions at the U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico were first enacted in March of 2020, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
They were set to expire on Monday, June 21, but the Department of Homeland Security announced a 30-day extension on Sunday, June 20 after Canadian leaders announced their own extension Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisting the border with Canada will remain largely shut until 75% of Canadians get their first shot of a two-dose vaccine and 20 percent have both shots.
Working group meetings between the three nations were held last week and are expected to happen about every two weeks.