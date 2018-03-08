U.S. Steel to reopen facility

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KSDK) The U.S. Steel Corporation has announced it will restart one of two blast furnaces and the steelmaking facilities at its Granite City Works, a steelmaking plant in Granite City, Illinois.
The additional capacity will support anticipated increased demand for steel in the U.S. from the pending steel tariffs announced by President Trump, according to a press release from U.S. Steel Corporation.
Bert Elliot was laid off from U.S. Steel 26 months ago. Since then, he has been able to make ends meet with unemployment benefits, supplemental unemployment benefits, SUB pay from the company and a little creativity. He turned his part-time lumber hobby into a business.
“Your bills don’t stop. You have your everyday bills and everything else,” Elliott said. “You have to make things happen, rearrange a few things and get creative and hopefully make it through it.”
The timing could not be better for Elliott. His SUB is running out. SUB is a percentage of a worker’s hourly rate; only employees with enough seniority are eligible.
“It’s a real good time for a lot of people,” Elliott said.
Read more: http://on.ksdk.com/2FrHaLQ