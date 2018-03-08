No charges in fatal shooting

Klamath Falls, Ore. – No charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday in Klamath Falls.
The shooting happened during the noon hour Wednesday at a home on Worden Avenue.
A woman told police that she shot her husband.
“There was a domestic disturbance.” Explains Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello. “The suspect has been fully cooperative with law enforcement. And we are investigating what, if any, potential criminal charges will arise from the incident.”
Investigators say the man died after being shot in the torso with a handgun.
The couple’s names have not been released.
Costello says it’s unclear when that information will be made public. “We don’t know at this standpoint – it probably will be within the week, though.”
Anyone with information that may aid in the investigation are asked to contact Klamath Falls Police.
