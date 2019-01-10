Uber and Lyft friendly Ordinance proposed in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Following up on a story NBC5 first brought to you last year: The City of Ashland is looking into changing their Municipal Code in the hopes of finally bringing ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft to the city.
On January 15th, City Council will hold a first reading on an ordinance that would remove the City of Ashland’s requirements for Transportation Network Companies to conduct vehicle inspections and have mandatory wheelchair accessible vehicles. Previously, ride sharing services told NBC5 News those requirements are what kept them from coming to Ashland.
The regular meeting begins at 7 o'clock.