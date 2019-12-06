Uber reveals almost 6,000 reports of sexual assault

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) – Uber says it received nearly 6,000 reports of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018.
The ride-sharing company released its highly-anticipated safety report on Thursday.
Uber says it received 5,981 sexual assault reports, including reports 464 reports of rape. But the company notes 99.9% of all rides are incident-free.
Uber first pledged to release the report nearly a year ago.
Since then, the company has stepped up safety measures to help protect riders, including conducting annual background checks on drivers.
Uber went public in May but warned investors in its IPO paperwork about the report, which it said could negatively impact its brand.