UCC shooting investigation complete

Roseburg, Ore. – Nearly two years after the tragic shooting at the Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement on September 9:
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the facts of the Umpqua Community College shooting which took place on Thursday, October 01, 2015.
The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has determined that there will be no criminal charges filed against anyone regarding this investigation.
All investigative indications are that the shooter acted alone in this incident. The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers when confronted.
Investigators conducted hundreds of hours of interviews and collected numerous pieces of evidence during the course of this investigation.
Statements from Sheriff John Hanlin and District Attorney Rick Wesenberg:
Our offices wish to extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this horrific and cowardice act of violence.
We wish to express our thanks to the countless number of community members from Douglas County and across the world who offered their support during this investigation.
Additionally, we wish to thank our public safety partners from Oregon and all over the United States for their response to the college campus.
We ask the media to respect the collective voice of our offices, the survivors and the families of the victims by refraining from printing or airing anything which would shock the conscious of this community and promote this type of reprehensible behavior by would-be copycatters.
Sheriff Hanlin reiterates his request to not speak or print the shooter’s name, as he does not deserve the attention he desperately sought.