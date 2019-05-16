UNC student who tackled gunman honored posthumously

CHARLOTTE, N. C. (WCNC) – Police in North Carolina have given the Civilian Medal of Valor to Riley Howell, the UNC Charlotte student who was killed after he tackled the gunman in a shooting on campus last month.
Charlotte police awarded the Civilian Medal of Valor posthumously to Howell on Thursday.
Howell’s parents, siblings, and girlfriend were at the ceremony to receive the award and were given a standing ovation from the crowd.
Howell was killed on April 30th after he tackled the gunman who opened fire in his classroom at UNC Charlotte.
He was 21-years-old.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said many other people would’ve lost their lives if it wasn’t for Howell’s brave actions.
19-year-old Ellis ‘Reed’ Parlier was also killed in the shooting and four other students were wounded.