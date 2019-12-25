UNCC shooting hero named “Jedi Master” in Star Wars canon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina college student killed in a campus shooting was called a hero after the attack. And now, he’s being called a Jedi Master.
21-year-old Riley Howell died when he tried to stop a shooter at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte last April.
When they presented the Civilian Medal of Valor to Howell’s family, police say Riley’s actions saved lives.
Another honor was in the works as well. In May, the family says Lucasfilm asked if they could use Riley’s name in a book. They said yes, Riley was a huge Star Wars fan.
Friday the family learned that Riley’s name is in the new visual dictionary for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
He’s listed as Ri-Lee Howell, Jedi Master and Historian.