Unique food at the Jackson County Fair

Central Point, Ore. — Thursday is the second day of fun at the expo for the Jackson County Fair. This year, the fair has everything from rides, to farm animals, and even human hamster balls.

But some fair goers tell NBC5 News, the food is what brings them through the gates.

“It’s amazing, we came here just to eat the corndogs and the curly fries,” said fair goer, Stephen Miller.

While you’ll find the standard fair food, you can also enjoy some unique eats. A few examples are beer-battered chicken, fried Twinkies and fried pickles.

Nikki Torres

NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.

She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.

She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.

