“Dead Indian Memorial Road” sign vandalized

Jackson County, Ore. – A vandalized road sign in Ashland is bringing new attention to an ongoing discussion about the road’s name.
Sometime in the last week or so, the “Dead” in Dead Indian Memorial Road has been painted over.
The Jackson County Roads Department says it’s been notified and is taking steps to address it.
The road received the name “Dead Indian Road” from early settlers.
It was changed to “Dead Indian Memorial Road” by Jackson County commissioners a few decades ago.
Jackson County roads says it receives a call to change the name about once a month.
Officials say it’s a conversation they’re having with commissioners, but changing the name of a road where people live is challenging.