United Airlines denies ‘emotional support peacock’

NEWARK, N.J. (NBCNC) – An emotional support animal was denied a flight on United Airlines over the weekend.
A peacock was turned away when the customer arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey Saturday.
Among other things, the airline said the peacock’s size and weight did not meet its guidelines for a service animal.
In a statement to NBC News, United also said the customer was told on three separate occasions before arriving at the airport that the peacock would not be able to fly.
The statement from the airline also said: “We know that some customers require an emotional support animal to assist them through their journey. In order to ensure we provide the best service to everyone onboard our flights, consistent with government rules we currently require these customers to provide documentation from a medical professional and at least 48 hours advance notice.”
It was unclear if the passenger and the peacock made it to their destination.