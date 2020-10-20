Yreka students begin class in-person, 5 days a week

YREKA, CA. — In Yreka, students are back in the classroom 5 days a week, beginning today.
The Yreka Union School District Superintendent, Chris Harris, says just over 800 students are back in school.
While many students are learning in class, around 115 students have opted out of in-person learning and are sticking with distance learning.
“Pre-k through 5th grade is self-contained classrooms, so they’re in the same room all day. Middle school (6th, 7th and 8th grades) what we did, again, kind of a modified block schedule and teachers are rotating from class to class,” said Yreka Union School District Superintendent, Chris Harris.
Harris says students come into school a half hour early and leave in the afternoons on a modified schedule, so teachers are able to connect with students who are continuing to use distance learning.
