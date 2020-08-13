Home
United Way of Jackson Co. receives another $500,000 in grants

Dee Anne Everson, Executive Director of the United Way of Jackson County says, “Its a real privilege to get to serve. United way isn’t keeping any of this money, we’re sending it right back out the door.”

The non-profit recently received half a million dollars to help families and individuals hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

It says it’s given away more than 20 percent already.

“We blew through more than $109,000 in 7 working days.”

But on Wednesday, another 500 thousand dollar grant is coming in from the federal Cares act.

And this time small businesses can apply.

“We know and understand that if businesses are not prospering, that doesn’t advance our goals,” says Everson.

The non profit says eligible businesses can receive up to 3 thousand dollars.

Providing a bit of relief.. In a time of uncertainty.

The United Way must spend the entire $1 million it’s received by the end of this year.

It says it’s eager to help anyone, business owner or individual, who has been affected by Covid-19.

