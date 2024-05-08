Southern Oregon Subaru presents $30K to SoHumane as part of Share the Love

MEDFORD, Ore. – Southern Oregon Subaru presented a check for over $30,000 to SoHumane Wednesday as part of the nationwide Share the Love campaign.

The campaign allows Subaru dealerships all over the U.S. to choose an organization within their community to donate to. The campaign runs over a seven week period in which Southern Oregon Subaru donated $250 for each vehicle sold totaling $30,074.

“As a business deeply rooted in the Southern Oregon community, we recognize the importance of organizations like SoHumane and are honored to be able to continue our contribution to their mission,” said Randy Nidalmia, General Manager at Southern Oregon Subaru. The continued partnership between Southern Oregon Subaru and SoHumane supports animal welfare initiatives in the community.

“We are immensely grateful to Southern Oregon Subaru for their generous support,” said Karen Evans, Executive Director at SoHumane. “This donation will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the animals under our care and enable us to continue our vital work in the community.”

