University of Michigan’s Greek life on hold

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WDIV) – All activities for fraternities at the University of Michigan have been suspended.
The university’s Interfraternity Council released a statement Friday saying it had suspended all social activities and new member education programs.
According to a report by The Michigan Daily, the council is investigating more than 80 sexual assault cases which were reported between July 2015 and June 2016.
Here is the IFC’s full statement
As an Interfraternity Council community, we believe in holding our members to a high standard at the University of Michigan. It has come to our attention that some members of the Interfraternity Council community have not been living up to these standards.
In the interim, we are suspending all social activities and new member education programs. We will be working with our national organization partners to ensure that our programs are in alignment with our policies and values.
We believe that social events are a privilege, and we, as a community, have not earned this privilege at this time. We will immediately begin the process of assessing our policies and practices and developing a formal plan going forward.
The IFC Executive Board proposed this plan of action to the IFC chapter presidents tonight, who voted to implement the plan so that we can take proactive steps through self- governance to improve our community.
We are taking time to focus on the health and safety of our members and our community, and we are committed to working with the university, our peers, alumni, and national partners to do so.
Alec Mayhan
IFC Executive Vice President
